Tesla Recalls More Than 320,000 Vehicles Over Rear-Light Issue
Tesla is recalling more than 320,000 U.S. vehicles because of issues with their tail lights, the company said in a filing made public Saturday. The news comes just a day after Tesla recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars over an issue that may cause front passenger airbags to deploy incorrectly, one of 19 callbacks the company has made this year, totaling more than 3.7 million vehicles this year. Tesla said rear lights in the recalled vehicles may intermittently fail to illuminate, and the issue will be solved by an over-the-air update, and there have been no reports of any accidents related to the issue.