Tesla Reveals Musk Has Plunged it Into Financial Catastrophe

The leader of the Department of Government Efficiency has not been so efficient at his day job, apparently.

Tesla’s profits fell 71 percent in the first three months of 2025—an indictment of the job of its chief executive, Elon Musk, who spent much of that period tearing up Washington.

The electric car manufacturer revealed after the closing bell Tuesday that it earned $409 million in the first quarter, down from $1.4 billion in the same period of 2024.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump turned the White House into a Tesla showroom last month, but that stunt was insufficient to keep Tesla’s profits as high as in previous years. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Tesla is still the world’s most valuable automaker when measured by stock price, but its sales have lagged in 2025 as Musk, the face of the company, has become one of the most divisive figures in American politics—spending his days lashing out on X and resorting to using slurs to attack critics.

Tesla sales peaked at 1.8 million vehicles sold in 2023. Last year, sales dipped to 1.7 million, and its global sales fell another 13 percent in the first quarter of 2025 from a year earlier.

Among Tesla’s most significant losers is Musk’s crown jewel, the Cybertruck. The New York Times said the vehicle, introduced in November 2023, has been a “flop” to start the year, with sales down 50 percent from the final quarter of 2024. It retails at $70,000 and ate up much of the manufacturer’s resources while being developed.

The Tesla Cybertruck was introduced in late 2023. It has been described as a “flop,” with the Tesla website recently discounting the vehicle by as much as $8,500. Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

There were some early signs that sales were lagging before Tuesday’s earnings report, as Tesla has recently offered discounts as high as $8,500 on its website.

Tesla previously said it planned to introduce an affordable electric vehicle this summer to widen its customer base and bolster its sales figures. The Times reports that such a rollout now appears “increasingly unlikely,” however.

Tesla stock has also suffered this month. It was down nearly 15 percent Tuesday compared to a month prior, and down 12 percent in the last five days.