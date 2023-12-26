Tesla Robot Attacked Engineer With Its Claws: Report
‘TRAIL OF BLOOD’
A robot at Tesla allegedly attacked an engineer, stabbing its metal claws into his back and arm and leaving a “trail of blood” on the machinery, according to a 2021 injury report. The resurfaced incident comes amid new concerns over automated technology and reports of injuries in Tesla’s factories that have been allegedly swept under the rug. The 2021 report said that the worker was given no time off from work, despite eyewitness accounts saying the engineer was severely injured. “We’ve had multiple workers who were injured and one worker who died, whose injuries or death are not in these reports that Tesla is supposed to be accurately completing and submitting to the county in order to get tax incentives,” Hannah Alexander, an attorney for the nonprofit Workers Defense Project, said.