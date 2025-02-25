Tesla Sales Plunge in Europe as Musk Ramps Up Far-Right Support
TIRE OUT
Tesla sales in Europe dropped dramatically in January, a month in which the company’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk made repeated interventions in the continent’s politics. Just 9,900 Teslas were sold in Europe in January—a fall of over 45 percent on the same month in 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. The near halving of Tesla sales came even as Europeans bought about 37 percent more battery EVs for the month compared with the same period a year ago. Some auto industry analysts have suggested that consumers may be waiting for the new Y model, set to release in the first half of this year, which could be contributing to the decline. But the drop also comes as Musk stepped up his backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Campaigners have also specifically targeted Tesla with protests amid Musk’s rightward turn, and some customers have reported concerns that their vehicles are being viewed as a message of support for Musk.
