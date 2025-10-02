Tesla Sales Up as Buyers Race to Use Tax Credit

Cheat Sheet
1
Dozens of Fake Salvador Dalí Art Pieces Seized From Exhibition
TOTALLY SURREAL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.02.25 1:32PM EDT 
Salvador Dali
Carabinieri

Italian art heritage police raided a bogus Salvador Dalí exhibition on Wednesday, seizing 21 works attributed to the famous surrealist painter believed to be fakes. Tapestries, drawings, engravings, and a variety of objects were taken from an exhibit titled ‘Salvador Dali: Between Art and Myth’ which opened in Parma last week, after the artist’s estate spotted a number of “anomalies” while the artworks were on display in Rome during a previous leg of the tour earlier this year. The exhibit, which ran in the Italian capital from January to July, reopened in Parma on Sept. 27 and was set to remain in the city until February. The ticketing office stated that the exhibition would still proceed despite the seizures. Italy’s Carabinieri—specialized units focused on stolen and forged artworks—said they were tipped off last year to a large-scale forgery network operating throughout Europe, which had produced fakes attributed to some of the biggest names in modern and contemporary art, including Banksy, Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Dalí. Carabinieri stressed that the seized artworks were only the subject of a preliminary investigation, and the presumption of innocence would be maintained until the final verdict is reached.

2
Keith Urban Points to His Guitarist, 25, During His ‘Love You’ Lyric Swap
DON’T KID, MAN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 11:28AM EDT 
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Keith Urban sang “I was born to love you” after pointing toward his 25-year-old guitar player, newly unearthed footage shows. The footage from April was posted days after his wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on Sept. 30. She submitted paperwork to end 19 years of marriage to the 57-year-old Australian country singer, citing “irreconcilable differences.” On Sept. 27, Urban stoked controversy by changing the lyrics of his songThe Fighter” to include the name of his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, despite it being written about Kidman. Now, footage dug up by TMZ from a show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in the spring, shows the pair again performing “The Fighter.” Urban points towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches “born to love you.” In this footage, Urban also made a lyric tweak, singing “Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.” In the latest clip from September, Urban sings, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.” It was posted on Baugh’s Instagram page, with the caption “Did he just say that?” Three days later Kidman, 58, filed for divorce. Fans of The Northman star have since flooded Baugh’s social media posts, directing their distaste towards the young musician and support towards Kidman.

Maggie Baugh Instagram
Maggie Baugh

3
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence
CLASHES WITH EX
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.02.25 8:20AM EDT 
Published 10.02.25 7:41AM EDT 
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence MyOwn

A former Democratic candidate who was the victim of revenge porn when online sex tapes were leaked has been arrested on a domestic battery charge relating to her ex-husband. Susanna Gibson Payne, 42, turned herself in and was released. She said her ex had filed the complaint against her. “After my estranged husband, arrested three times since I filed for divorce, assaulted me during a June 2025 custody exchange while I protected our son, he filed a retaliatory criminal complaint against me,” Payne told the NY Post. “More than three months later, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for my arrest. I turned myself in immediately,” she added. Court records show her ex-husband, John Gibson, was arrested several times last year for extortion, threatening language, and violating a protective order. In 2023, Payne ran as an underdog candidate for a seat in the Virginia state legislature, which was derailed after Republicans leaked X-rated videos of her and her husband online without her consent. She ended up losing the race by fewer than 1,000 votes and has since dedicated herself to campaigning against gender-based and sexual violence, particularly in online spheres.

4
Kim Jong Un Orders Urgent Crackdown on Boob Jobs
CAPITALIST IMPLANT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 10:29AM EDT 
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un grimases
Contributor/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un is deploying undercover spies to bust North Koreans getting breast implants. Augmentation has been deemed “anti-socialist” by Pyongyang City’s Ministry of Public Safety, after a lift in popularity among women in their 20s and 30s. Citing a source, Metro reports prosecutors slammed two suspected patients and a surgeon for being “corrupted by bourgeois customs,” and having “committed rotten capitalist acts.” “Strike teams have been deployed to central areas of Pyongyang for the crackdown that has just begun, and they are operating in civilian clothes,” a source told South Korean outlet Daily NK. Swimwear season is reportedly driving the trend. The source said it was an act of “anti-socialism” and could result in “criminal punishment,” including labor camps. They added that the government’s crackdown came partly in response to a growing number of side effects from unregulated practices. Given the illegal status of the surgery, procedures are reportedly being carried out in private properties using silicone imported from China.

5
Mariah Carey Addresses Rumor in Years-Long Eminem Feud
SHADING SHADY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 11:33AM EDT 
BET Ultimate Icon Award recipient US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performs on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mariah Carey, 56, has stoked the flames of a dormant feud with Eminem, 52. Carey claimed that there’s truth to the rumor that her beef with the Grammy-winning rapper started when she was tapped to portray his mom in the 2002 autobiographical movie, 8 Mile. “From what I heard, there is truth to that,” Carey said in the segment “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Did that ignite the beef?” asked Cohen, 57. “No. I mean, maybe,” Carey responded. Producer Damion “Damizza” Young put out the rumor in June that Carey was asked to portray Eminem’s alcoholic mom. “Her insecurities kicked in big time,” Young said on the “TFU Podcast” given she is only four years older than him. Young claimed that’s when their romance began, which Carey has denied. “I think I was probably with him a total of four times,” she told Larry King in 2002. “And I don’t consider that dating somebody.” However, Eminem claimed in 2003 that he had “long, gushy” voicemails from the “Obsessed” singer, which she didn’t exactly deny. “I don’t know what the hell he’s doing. It’s a little excessive. Doesn’t it seem a little bit girly? Like we’re in a catfight,” she told New York Daily News.

6
‘Emily in Paris’ Co-Stars Split After Two Years of Dating
WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 11:48AM EDT 
Ashley Park and Paul Forman in October 2024.
Ashley Park and Paul Forman in October 2024. Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Emily in Paris actors Ashley Park, 34, and long-time partner Paul Forman, 31, have broken up after two years of dating. The show’s leading man and Grammy-nominated Broadway star were last seen together on Aug. 23 in Venice, Italy, filming the successful Netflix series. TMZ reported the couple’s relationship ended last month. Rumors rose when Forman was not seen in Santa Barbara, CA, when Park arrived at the notable wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with newly single Nina Dobrev and Cara Delevingne. Park met Forman when filming season 3 of Emily in Paris. They shortly started dating in December 2023. The couple’s relationship was shared on social media when the singer was hospitalized with “critical septic shock” while they were on vacation. Park wrote on Instagram, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.” The show’s star Lily Collins claimed she speculated that the couple were together before their announcement, because she noticed their chemistry on set. “Well, you guys seemed really excited,” the actress said.

7
France Docks ‘Russian Ghost Ship’ After Mystery Drone Interference
MASSIVE TANKER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 12:43PM EDT 
his aerial picture taken on October 1, 2025 off the coast of the western France port of Saint-Nazaire shows the tanker Boracay from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" suspected of being involved in drone flights over Denmark which sailed off the Danish coast between September 22 and 25. Named the Pushpa or Boracay,
DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

France is investigating the captain of an oil tanker following a series of drone incursions in Denmark. French Navy commandos boarded the 800-foot-long Boracay, following four nights of incidents around its fellow NATO nation’s airports and military sites last week. Previously called the Pushpa, the ship now flies under the flag of Benin and was near the coast of Denmark during the time of the incidents. It is part of the Russian ghost fleet, according to French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The fleet deploys civilian ships—often old—to circumnavigate sanctions placed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. “Thank you to our navy commandos and the crews who intervened... to board a tanker from the Russian ghost fleet, currently anchored off Saint-Nazaire, as part of an investigation,” Lecornu wrote on X. The captain and another crew member were detained for questioning and then released, although the FT reports the captain is now being investigated. He is expected in court in Brest, France, in February. France said it is questioning the captain for failing to obey orders after commandos requested to see registration. France and Denmark have not said the ship was directly connected to the drone incursions. French President Emanuel Macron said only that it was a “good thing” it had been detained because there “were some very serious wrongdoings committed by this crew.”

8
Volcano Blasts Lava as High as a Skyscraper During 6-Hour Eruption
BLAST OFF
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.02.25 11:55AM EDT 
Volcano Spews Lava as High as a Skyscraper During 6-Hour Eruption
Volcano Spews Lava as High as a Skyscraper During 6-Hour Eruption YouTube

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted abruptly on Wednesday morning, sending fountains of lava spewing thousands of feet in the air. The volcano, which has erupted 34 times since last December, spent six hours spurting powerful vertical jets Wednesday morning, with one blast from its south vent soaring up 1,300ft—higher than the Empire State Building. Although some eruptions can last for days at a time, the six-hour stint was short-lived in comparison; however, scientists reported that approximately 8.9 million cubic yards of lava were spewed during that time. The lava has since been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and is not thought to be a threat to local homes or nearby air traffic. Visitors to the park can see the eruptions in person or watch them online via livestreams provided by U.S. government geologists. Scientists currently don’t know how long the current eruption will last or when it will end. Kilauea volcano has only blasted lava into the air four times in the past 200 years, with the last major eruption occurring in 1983 and the previous two in 1959 and 1969. The last major eruption saw the volcano shoot 44 fountains of lava into the air over a period of three years.

9

Tesla Sales Up as Buyers Race to Use Tax Credit

BOUNCE BACK
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 12:38PM EDT 
Tesla dealership
Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s break-up with President Donald Trump may finally be paying off for Tesla. The company is reporting its first sales growth of the year, and Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill may be partially responsible. Tesla reported an unexpectedly successful third quarter as buyers rushed to secure their electric vehicles before a Biden-era $7,500 federal tax credit, which Trump slashed in his megabill, expired at the end of September. Tesla reported a 7.4 percent sales increase compared to last year, breaking its own record for vehicle deliveries and outpacing analysts’ growth predictions by more than 40,000 sales. These results are a stark turnaround from the first half of the year, when Tesla’s profits plummeted amid its CEO’s very public falling out with the president. After the company experienced its worst first-quarter sales since 2022, Musk warned shareholders in July that Tesla was in a “weird transition period” and “probably could have a few rough quarters.” In the second quarter of 2025, Tesla reported a 13 percent drop in vehicle deliveries compared to its 2024 rate. However, the third-quarter growth may be temporary: buyers had an extra incentive to rush their electric vehicle purchases before the tax credit expired in September, but that may not translate into sustained growth.

10
Netflix Driving One Direction Comeback With Road-Trip Series
NEW DIRECTION
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.02.25 12:35PM EDT 
One Direction during a 2013 appearance on "Good Morning America."
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty

Netflix is reportedly bankrolling a new reunion series featuring former One Direction band members as they embark on a U.S. road trip. Zayn Malik, 32, and Louis Tomlinson, 33, are the only confirmed participants in the as-yet-unnamed production, The Sun reports. The project is pitched as a road-trip documentary, following Malik and Tomlinson traveling across the U.S., reflecting on their time in One Direction, and discussing their lives and grief over the late bandmate Liam Payne. Payne died in 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. The Sun report suggests that filming is already underway. The show marks the first public offering of a 1D reunion since they appeared together at Payne’s funeral in November. Before that, they had not appeared as a unit since splitting up in 2016. “This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy,” a source told the British tabloid.

