Tesla Staff Shared Video of Naked Man Filmed by Car’s Cameras: Report
EYES OFF THE ROAD
Tesla staff shared embarrassing images captured by their cars’ cameras on an internal messaging system, according to a report. Reuters spoke with several former employees at Elon Musk’s electric auto company who described some of the “highly invasive” footage that was passed between workers at the company between 2019 and 2022. One former Tesla worker described a video showing a man totally naked as he approached his car, while another allegedly showed a Tesla hitting a child riding a bike at high speed. Staffers also apparently got a glimpse inside Musk’s house about three years ago when they spotted Wet Nellie—a submersible white Lotus Esprit used in the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me—which the tech mogul bought at auction for almost $1 million in 2013. Three of the anonymous former Tesla employees said they were bothered by the video-sharing habit. “We could see them doing laundry and really intimate things,” one said. “We could see their kids.”