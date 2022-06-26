Tesla Workers Get Their Jobs Axed After Elon Cries Fears Over Recession
ELON BEING ELON
Tesla workers’ excitement for their jobs ended up being short-lived, as a number of employees were forced out in a fear-induced round of layoffs. An Insider report found multiple employees who were laid off after only months—in some cases, just two weeks—of work. “I was very shocked when I was told that I was being let go,” a now-ex senior project manager told Insider. “Being a manager, I was under the impression that my position was safe.” An ex-recruiter described the move as a “gut punch” in a LinkedIn post, while some others said they had their employment offers revoked. The cuts came after ever-erratic CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he had a “super bad feeling” about an impending recession and ordered Tesla to enact a hiring freeze.