Tesla’s Advertised Driving Ranges Are ‘Fraudulent,’ Lawsuit Alleges
GASLIGHTING
Tesla owners are suing the electric car company over the “fraudulent” advertised driving ranges of its vehicles. The lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Tesla “attempts to conceal the defectiveness of its products after purchase” by rigging onboard range gauges and using a team of employees to convince complaining customers that their cars are working fine. It also claims that the cars’ advertised mileage is intentionally tested in environments designed not to simulate real-world driving conditions but simply to maximize driving range. Inspired by a Reuters investigation from July, which reported that Tesla formed a “secret team to suppress” complaints about driving ranges, Friday’s suit is actually the second of its kind. Another lawsuit was filed on Aug. 2 based on the Reuters report, claiming that Tesla had “grossly overvalued” the range of its vehicles to “prey” on its customers.