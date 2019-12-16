Family of Tessa Majors Condemns NYPD Union Chief for Pot Claim
The family of Tessa Majors, the 18-year-old Barnard College student who was fatally stabbed at Morningside Park in Manhattan last week, has spoken out about allegations made by an NYPD officer and union official. On Sunday, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins told radio host John Catsimatidis on his AM 970 show that Majors went to the park where she was killed to buy marijuana. In a statement emailed to The Daily Beast, Majors’ family writes, “The remarks by Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins we find deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder.” They go on to ask Mullins “not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation.” The family say they are instead interested in “knowing what exactly happened to Tess and who committed her murder.” They also thanked “thousands of strangers who have taken the time to console us, share in our grief, and let us know we are not alone during this terrible time. Tess would not have been surprised by this beautiful reminder of our shared humanity.” One 13-year-old boy has been charged with her murder so far.