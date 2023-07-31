Testimony from Hunter Biden’s Ex-Biz Partner, Long Hyped by GOP, Falls Flat
WOMP WOMP
During a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee Monday, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer reportedly provided no evidence that directly connected Joe Biden to his son’s business dealings. Archer’s much-anticipated testimony came as House Republicans ramp up efforts to impeach President Biden by tying him to Hunter’s history of addiction and international business dealings—but even by their own admission, Archer’s interview on Monday didn’t seem to provide the smoking gun they were looking for. He told the committee that Hunter was selling the “illusion” of access to his father, and that Joe never discussed business with any of Hunter’s partners, according to sources who spoke with both CNN and Fox News. Rather, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a member of the committee, relayed Archer’s claim that he simply exchanged “casual niceties” with Joe Biden on a number of occasions. “The witness was unequivocal and stated very clearly that they never discussed any business on their phone conversations,” Goldman said.