Testimony Reportedly Undercuts Key Parts of GOP’s Case Against Biden
REALITY CHECK
A slate of witness testimony assembled by Republicans as part of their impeachment efforts against President Joe Biden actually undercuts many of the claims put forward by the GOP, The New York Times reported Friday, citing hundreds of pages of transcripts. House Republicans—having caved to its far-right members—are pursuing impeachment based on Biden’s supposed involvement in both his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings and in the Justice Department’s case against Hunter. Several witnesses contradicted claims of impropriety made by Republicans based on the account of an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower. The whistleblower, Gary Shapley, has testified the federal government “slow-walked” a probe into Hunter due to political interference. But in closed-door meetings with investigators, witnesses pushed back on those assertions and gave accounts that directly refuted much of what Shapley said, seemingly revealing weaknesses in the case laid out by House Republicans.