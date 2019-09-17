CHEAT SHEET
TERRIFYING
Tests Find CBD-Marketed Products Contain ‘Russian Roulette’ of Substances
Some CBD products are made up of illegal synthetic marijuana and other dangerous substances that have been linked to hospitalizations and deaths, leading one young man to go into a coma after inhaling the tainted product, the Associated Press found. According to laboratory testing commissioned by the AP of 30 different vape products marketed as CBD, ten contained synthetic marijuana while others had no CBD at all. At least 128 samples of over 350 tested in government labs across nine states also found synthetic marijuana in CBD-marketed products. Authorities in Mississippi also found fentanyl, a powerful drug that was involved in the opioid crisis and hundreds of thousands of overdoses nationwide. James Neal-Kababick, the director of Flora Research Laboratories, which tested the vaping products in the AP investigation, said “It’s Russian roulette.”