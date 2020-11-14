I’d Wear These Shoes Over Slippers Any Day of the Week

I don’t know about you, but while spending all day in slippers is nice, I just can’t do it. It’s kind of like sweatpants when all of this started: it was fun for a while but it’s not sustainable and normal-ish pants eventually won the day. It’s the same thing with shoes: I don’t need full on fall boots, but slippers just don’t cut it. Thankfully, I recently discovered the Teva Ember Moc, which is the only shoe I’ll be wearing for the rest of the year.

The Teva Ember Mocs are my shoe of choice right now and here’s why: they are part slipper, part shoe, and part sleeping bag for my toes. While Teva might make you think of summer, of exposed toes and velcro straps, they’ve created the almost exact opposite shoe. While you might expect a fluffy interior, you’ll find one somewhat lacking. But that’s good—that’s what you want in a shoe that is a shoe and not a slipper. Despite this, that doesn’t mean they aren’t shockingly warm inside. Instead, the sleeping bag-like lining is made out of microfiber. Not only does this keep stinky feet at bay, it also insulates really well, and feels really soft on my toes. The midsole is lightweight and cushioned, and there’s even traction on the bottom. The footbed is also responsive so it doesn’t feel like you’re sliding around all day, but instead, have a little pep in your step. Oh yeah, the heel collapses, so you can easily slip them on and off.

They come in several different colors, from Medallion, Burnt Olive, Fired Brick, to Midnight Navy. While they aren’t as committed to comfort a slipper, they don’t need to be. They are a shoe you can wear anytime, anywhere. And that’s exactly what I need right now.

Teva Ember Mocs Buy on Zappos $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

