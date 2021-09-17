Texan Tourists Caught on Camera Attacking NYC Restaurant Hostess After She Asks for Vaccine Cards
‘SHOCKING AND TRAGIC’
It’s been made very clear that, if you want to dine indoors in New York City, you have to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But that seems to have come as a shock to a group of tourists from Texas who were caught on camera attacking a restaurant hostess after she asked them for proof of their vaccinations. According to NBC New York, the attack happened outside Carmine’s Restaurant on the Upper West Side early Thursday evening. Law-enforcement sources told the news outlet that the hostess was sent to a hospital after receiving several punches to her face. Three unnamed people are reportedly facing charges. In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Carmine’s said: “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job—as required by city policies—and trying to make a living.”