CHEAT SHEET
GOT HIM
Suspect Arrested in Mass Shooting at Off-Campus College Party in Texas
A 23-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Sunday shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M-Commerce party, The Dallas Morning News reports. During a Monday news conference, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said Brandon Ray Gonzales was arrested on a capital murder charge at the auto dealership where he works as a mechanic. Meeks said officials have yet to identify a motive for the shooting, and said Gonzales has not yet admitted to being the gunman that killed two at an off-campus party celebrating Texas A&M-Commerce’s homecoming. Two 23-year-olds, Kevin Berry Jr. of Dallas and Byron Craven of Arlington, were killed in the shooting and six others were injured, four of whom are in critical condition.
According to Meeks, Gonzales admitted to being present at the party but has yet to offer any information about his connection to the victims. He told reporters it appeared that Gonzales’ first alleged victim was his target, and he then proceeded to shoot randomly at party-goers. Officials did not say who was shot first, but said there were no other arrests to be anticipated in the case. “During the past 24 hours, Hunt County has had a wake up call to our small town way of life just like so many other communities have, small or large,” Meeks said. Gonzales’ bail is reportedly set at $1 million.