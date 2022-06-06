Another University Denies Rittenhouse Was Admitted After He Says He’s Going
AGGIE-MENTED REALITY
If we had a nickel for every time controversy erupted after Kyle Rittenhouse claimed to be a college student, we’d have two nickels—which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice. On Sunday, a Texas A&M spokesperson clarified that Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old who was acquitted last year of charges related to his fatal shooting of two men and injury of a third during 2020’s racial justice protests, had “not been admitted as a student this summer or fall.” Applications for the spring 2023 semester do not open until August. Rittenhouse had made the disputed claim of Aggie status in a Friday appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show. “I’m gonna be going there,” he told the conservative radio host, having donned an A&M baseball cap, “and it’s gonna be awesome. Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food.” Last November, Arizona State University became the first institution of higher learning to distance itself from Rittenhouse after he claimed affiliation with the school during his trial. ASU confirmed that Rittenhouse had previously been a “non-degree-seeking” online student but that he had “not gone through the admissions process” and was “not currently enrolled” at the school at the time.