College Baseball Player Struck by Stray Bullet During Middle of a Game

An 18-year-old college baseball player in Texas was struck by a stray bullet during the middle of an evening game on Saturday, local police said. The Texas A&M Texarkana athlete, whose identity has not been released, was in the team’s bullpen at George Dobson Field in Texarkana at around 5:30 p.m. when gunfire broke out in a nearby neighborhood, striking the player. He remains in stable condition at a local hospital, the university wrote on Facebook. The Texarkana Police Department later said that it had identified two suspects in connection with the incident—20-year-old Demarco Banks and another 17-year-old suspect—though both remain at large. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.