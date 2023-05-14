WATCH: ABC News Crew Helps Rescue Dog Trapped After Tornado
RUFF NIGHT
An ABC News crew covering the aftermath of a deadly tornado that ripped through southern Texas on Saturday staged an impromptu rescue, digging out a dog that was trapped under a house. Members of the crew heard an animal crying while setting up for a report early Sunday in Laguna Heights. Animal control was called, but while waiting for officials to arrive, one of the crew’s sound technicians found a shovel and began digging. The technician eventually cleared out a hole large enough for the dog to escape, but the scared animal hesitated. In footage of the rescue, someone can then be seen handing the technician a Slim Jim meat stick, asking, “Think that will work?” The dog was eventually coaxed out after being given the snack. The tornado, which touched down in the Rio Grande Valley, killed at least one person and landed 11 others in local hospitals, according to officials. A disaster declaration was issued in the area.