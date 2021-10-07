‘Proud to Do Our Part’: Texas Provider Resumes Abortions After Judge Blocks Ban

A Texas abortion provider has resumed providing abortions after six weeks gestation, more than a month after a law banning the procedure past that point halted nearly all abortions in the state.

Whole Woman’s Health, which operates four clinics in the state, resumed providing abortions Thursday morning, after U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman issued an injunction blocking the Texas law. Founder and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said the clinics had already provided several abortions to people whose pregnancies show evidence of fetal cardiac activity.

“Today, with Judge Pitman’s ruling, we are proud to have been part of this case,” Hagstrom Miller said in a press call. “We are proud to do our part to lead the resuming of care in Texas.”