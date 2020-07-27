Texas AG Investigating Facebook’s Biometric Data Collection: Report
VIOLATION
Texas is investigating Facebook for potential violations of state laws on biometric data collection, according to a report from Axios. The state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking into whether the social media giant violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act. It remains unclear which biometric information Facebook is suspected of improperly collecting. However, documentation shows that the Texas AG requested information from Facebook in connection with the Patel v. Facebook case, which centered on the company’s use of facial recognition technology. Facebook agreed to a $650 million settlement in the case, which is pending approval by the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California. Paxton is also leading an antitrust investigation into Google and conducting an investigation into Apple for potential customer deceit.