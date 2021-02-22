Texas AG Ken Paxton Also Left the State During Last Week’s Deep Freeze, Office Says
DON’T EGRESS FROM TEXAS
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wasn’t the only official in Texas to leave the state while constituents froze to death in an unprecedented winter storm last week. As the Dallas Morning News reported Monday, Attorney General Ken Paxton also departed the state for Utah last week, along with his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton. According to a campaign spokesperson, the Paxtons left the state for a previously scheduled meeting with Utah’s attorney general regarding their antitrust lawsuit against Google, according to Ken Paxtons spokesperson. Spokespeople for the power couple did not respond to questions from the Morning News on when the trip began and ended, or why it was not rescheduled. While Cruz’s now-infamous Cancun trip made international news, Paxton stated he was on official business. Ken Paxton is also currently under FBI investigation for allegations that he used his office for political favors. At least 32 people have died in Texas, according to The Washington Post, and millions more lost power and heating last week as the state experienced an unusual winter storm.