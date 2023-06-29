Texas AG Ken Paxton’s Property-Buying Spree Under Investigation

CHEAT SHEET
A $3.5 million property-buying spree by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his family is now being scrutinized as part of his impeachment investigation, The Wall Street Journal reports. In just 10 months, Paxton purchased land in Eden, Utah, and Maui, Hawaii; a luxury lodge in Oklahoma, and three homes in Florida. Paxton’s attorney said there is nothing suspicious about the transaction and that the Republican lawman was simply moving funds from a brokerage to real estate to take advantage of low interest rates. Paxton is facing an impeachment trial for allegedly abusing his office.