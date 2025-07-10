Texas AG’s Wife Files for Divorce ‘On Biblical Grounds’ Years After Affairs Exposed

Texas Senator Angela Paxton admitted that she’s leaving her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, “in light of recent discoveries.”

She announced the divorce on X Thursday years after he reportedly confessed to his staff about an affair he had with another woman and promised to recommit to his wife.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” Angela Paxton, 62, posted on X.

The MAGA couple’s marriage survived Ken Paxton’s 2023 impeachment trial over reports of the affair and his subsequent attempts to cover it up.

House impeachment managers argued that he went to impeachable and potentially criminal lengths to hide the betrayal from both his wife and religious voters. Eventually, the Texas Senate’s Republican majority (which included his wife) cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Angela Paxton announced her divorce from her husband Ken on Thursday. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Paxton’s personal announcement on X was only slightly less vague, noting that the two have “decided to start a new chapter in our lives” due to “the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny.”

“I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren,” he added. “I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

Angela Paxton was elected to the Texas Senate in Nov. 2018 and represents District 8. She was a secondary math teacher and a school counselor for more than 20 years.