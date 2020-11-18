TX and IL Group Stole $16M in COVID Relief to Spend on Luxury Cars: Feds
THEFT
Seven people based in Texas and Illinois have been arrested for stealing nearly $16 million in COVID-19 relief funds, which they allegedly used on expensive cars as well as other luxury goods, NBC News reports. Among those arrested are Amir Aqeel, Siddiq Azeemuddin, Pardeep Basra, Rifat Bajwa, Mayer Misak, Mauricio Navia, and Richard Reuth. According to the Department of Justice, the group reportedly sent in multiple fraudulent loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program, including untrue tax forms, bank records, and payroll expenses. The indictment alleges that Aqueel’s 86-year-old mother was in on the scheme, helping him cash hundreds of fake paychecks by fake employees. Federal agents executed 45 warrants and apprehended a Lamborghini and a Porsche, among other items.