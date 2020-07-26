CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Texas Area Hardest Hit by COVID-19 Takes Brunt of Hurricane Hanna
DOUBLE WHAMMY
Read it at CNN
Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, Saturday evening as a Category I hurricane, dumping torrential rains over much of southeastern coastal Texas, which happens to be the hardest hit coronavirus area of the state. Texas officials were struggling to keep COVID-19 best practices in place while conducting rescues and evacuations. “Any hurricane is an enormous challenge,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference. “This challenge is complicated and made even more severe, seeing that it is sweeping through an area that is the most challenged area in the state for COVID-19.”