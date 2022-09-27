Texas AG Calls Claim He Fled Home to Avoid Subpoena a ‘Shameless’ Lie
‘SHAMELESS’
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took to social media on Tuesday to deny having bolted as a process server attempted to hand him an abortion access subpoena earlier this week, calling the story a “made-up controversy” and “shameless stunt from my political opponents.” Making mention of a judge’s order to quash and seal the subpoena, a ruling handed down hours before his office released its statement, Paxton continued, “Here are the facts: a strange man came onto my property at home, yelled unintelligibly, and charged toward me. I perceived this person to be a threat because he was neither honest nor upfront about his intentions.” Paxton added that this “suspicious and erratic man” was “lucky this situation did not escalate further or necessitate force.” The man in question, Ernesto Martin Herrera, said in a Monday affidavit that he had walked up the attorney general’s driveway “and called him by his name,” at which point Paxton “turned around and RAN back inside the house” before absconding alongside his wife in their truck.