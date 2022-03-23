Texas Attorney General Has a Total Meltdown Over Schools’ Pride Week
TAKE A CHILL PILL
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has accused the Austin school district of holding “immoral and illegal” Pride Week celebrations, claiming school officials are spreading liberal propaganda to brainwash children on LGBTQIA+ issues. In a letter to the district that he shared on Twitter, he claimed the event was akin to sex education which is illegal in Texas if it’s done without parental consent. “The Texas Legislature has made it clear that when it comes to sex education, parents—not school districts—are in charge,” he wrote. But the district, which has held Pride Week for 14 years without a fuss, said they would simply ignore Paxton’s threats. “Pride is about celebrating who people are... bullied much more than the community at large, who experience suicide at much higher rates, who skip school at twice the rate of straight kids because of worries about their safety,” a spokesperson said. Threats against Pride Week have been so bad this year that one school, Doss Elementary, had to move its parade indoors and have police present.