Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Recommended Mistress for Job With Donor: AP
LEGAL AFFAIRS
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton conducted an extramarital affair with a woman he later recommended for a job with a wealthy donor, the Associated Press reports. In a deposition conducted this week, Paul said Paxton had recommended the woman to work at the latter’s real estate business, World Class, in late 2019. Paxton reportedly acknowledged the affair with the woman, who worked as an aide to a Texas state senator, to his staff in 2018 and said he had ended it. Paul denied that hiring the woman was a favor to Paxton. Seven senior members of Paxton’s staff previously resigned, accusing Paxton of accepting bribes and abusing his office after the attorney general hired a lawyer to investigate Paul’s claims of a conspiracy against himself by the FBI and a federal judge after the FBI raided Paul’s house. Separately, Paxton has also been indicted for alleged securities fraud and is awaiting trial.