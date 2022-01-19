CHEAT SHEET
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tests Positive for COVID-19
Read it at Texas Tribu
The Texas attorney general has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Ken Paxton said in a statement, “He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.” Where and when he contracted the virus is unclear, as is whether he is vaccinated. A proponent of Donald Trump’s “big lie” that Joe Biden “overthrew” the 2020 presidential election, Paxton has likewise sued to block the president’s vaccine mandates meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive last year. The attorney general has also been under indictment for alleged securities since 2015.