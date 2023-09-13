Impeachment Testimony From Texas AG’s Alleged Mistress Nixed at Last Minute
‘DEEMED UNAVAILABLE’
The woman who allegedly had an affair with the Texas attorney general was set to testify in his impeachment trial on Wednesday, only for her appearance on the stand to be called off at the last minute. Laura Olson, Ken Paxton’s alleged mistress, was called by the prosecution, but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is overseeing the trial, interrupted to note that a witness must be given 24 hours’ notice to testify. Olson was added to the witness list at 3:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Patrick said, meaning that she wouldn’t be allowed to testify until at least 3:53 p.m. Wednesday. However, after a break and the resumption of proceedings around 4:45 p.m., Patrick made a surprise announcement: Olson wouldn’t be testifying at all—at least, not on Wednesday. He explained in a short statement that both sides had agreed that Olson was “present but deemed unavailable to testify.” He did not elaborate. Paxton has pleaded not guilty to charges that include bribery and misuse of office, and is being tried on 16 articles of impeachment. The alleged affair is not directly related to any of those articles, but it is relevant to one bribery count that involves Paxton’s buddy Nate Paul.