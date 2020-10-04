Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Top Aides Accuse Him of Bribery and Other Crimes
‘ABUSE OF OFFICE’
Seven top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have accused him of “improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses”—but he says the allegations are false. KVUE-TV reported that the aides sent a one-page letter to the AG’s human resources director, asking federal law enforcement authorities to investigate Paxton. The Republican, who was elected in 2014, was indicted in 2015 on securities fraud charges but the case has not yet gone to trial because of legal wrangling. In a statement responding to the aides’ letter, Paxton said thit was “done to impede on an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”