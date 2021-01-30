Texas Authorities Send Out Amber Alert for Chucky the Killer Doll From ‘Child’s Play’
WHOOPS
Texas authorities mistakenly bombarded residents with multiple Amber Alerts for a fictional killer doll on Friday, according to local reports. The alert—which featured a photo of the bloodthirsty doll Chucky from the film Child’s Play as the “suspect” and his son Glen as the “abducted child”—went out multiple times as the result of a “test malfunction.” Residents were advised to keep their eyes peeled for the 3-foot villain, who was said to be “wielding a huge kitchen knife.” But authorities soon made clear it was a false alarm. “This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out,” the Department of Public Safety told local outlet KENS 5. “We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.”