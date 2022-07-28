Texas Auto Exec Charged With ANOTHER Murder-for-Hire Plot
PUMP THE BRAKES
An Austin car dealer who was previously charged with hiring three men to murder his ex-girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend has now been accused of trying to have one of his co-conspirators killed. According to the feds, Erik Charles Maund, a former partner in Maund Automotive Group, tried to pay one of the men he hired in the initial plot to kill one of their co-conspirators over a payment dispute. Holly Williams and William Lanway were allegedly killed in 2020 by Gilad Peled, Bryon Brockway and Adam Carey after Lanway blackmailed Maund into sending him money. Maund is accused of paying $750,000 to have the pair killed but Peled later told Maund another man was asking for more money, according to a federal indictment. Maund allegedly agreed to send another $25,000 but then “offered Peled $50,000 to arrange to pay Brockway $100,000 for the murder of the co-conspirator, to cut off any future requests for payment,” the feds say. All four men are awaiting trial on numerous charges.