MIRACLE
Texas Baby Born Without Skin Goes Home After 11 Months of Surgeries
Ja'bari Gray, a baby born without skin from his neck down 11 months ago in San Antonio, Texas, is finally able to go home after nearly a year of intensive treatment. The yet-undiagnosed skin condition confused doctors. The baby’s eyes were fused shot, and his neck was fused to his chest. Doctors performed two skin grafts, and now Gray has a full head of hair and skin. His mother held him for the first time ever just last month. Gray also had to be weaned fentanyl, ketamine, morphine, dilaudid and other pain killers before he could be released. News of Gray’s condition went viral and his mother received letters from all over the world that she now intends to respond to. “Like, they gave him no chance, like, at all, and for him to jump that whole hurdle, they were amazed,” his mother said. “So I'm going to let them know today that he came home.”