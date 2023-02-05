Texas Bartender Arrested for Overserving Patron Who Killed Detective
TRAGIC
A bartender in Lake Worth, Texas, has been charged after overserving a patron who went on to kill a local detective while driving drunk. Cala Richardson, who worked at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, faces a misdemeanor charge of sale to certain persons for continuing to sell alcohol to customer Dylan Molina in November 2021 after he was already intoxicated. Molina went on to hit a car containing Euless Police Det. Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes, as well as his wife and two children, who were seriously injured in the accident. Molina, who had a blood alcohol level of 0.14, over twice the legal limit, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in January. Richardson, who was also revealed to be working with an expired license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, faces up to a year in prison and a $4,000 fine if convicted.