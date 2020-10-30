CHEAT SHEET
Texas Beats Total 2016 Turnout Four Days Out From Election Day
Something big is happening in Texas. With four days still to go until Election Day, the Lone Star State has already surpassed its total turnout from 2016. According to Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan election analyst The Cook Report, the state reported 9,009,850 votes already cast on Friday morning, shooting past the 8,969,226 total from 2016. According to the latest polls, Texas is a knife-edge battle between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden—even though no Democratic candidate for the presidency has won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976. If Trump fails to win Texas, his chances of re-election would be virtually nil.