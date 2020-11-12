Texas Becomes First State to Break One Million COVID-19 Cases
GRIM MILESTONES
The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Texas surpassed one million on Wednesday, making it the first state to reach the grim milestone, according to Johns Hopkins University. Gov. Greg Abbott has given no indication of further statewide restrictions, although local officials in El Paso County have shut down tattoo parlors, hair salons and gyms in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Abbott’s spokeswoman, Renae Eze, said the governor was relying on “data-driven hospitalization metrics” and helping areas, like El Paso County, with rising caseloads. “The reality is, COVID-19 still exists in Texas and across the globe, and Texans should continue to take this virus seriously and do their part by social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing a mask,” Eze said. El Paso city officials also announced this week they were adding 4 additional mobile morgues as the city’s number of hospitalized patients has remained above 1,000–a number larger than most states.