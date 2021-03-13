Texas Border Facility at 729% Capacity Amid Influx of Unaccompanied Children
‘SLEEPING ON THE FLOOR’
A Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas was at a shocking 729 percent of pandemic-era capacity in early March, according to internal records obtained by CBS News. Lawyers who interviewed children at the facility said minors have been there as long as a week in many cases, long past the legal limit of 72 hours. “Some of the boys said that conditions were so overcrowded that they had to take turns sleeping on the floor,” said Neha Desai, a lawyer who represents migrant children. Kids complained to the lawyers of being hungry and not being allowed to shower more than once every few days or even once a week. CBP has taken more children into custody at the border in February than at any point in the past 21 months. The agency has said it is “struggling” to manage the influx.