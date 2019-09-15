US Border Patrol Agent Shot, Suspect Killed in Traffic Stop Shooting

Read it at CBS News
An unidentified gunman was killed after opening fire on Texas Border Patrol agents during a routine traffic stop in Del Rio, Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said late Saturday that the agent was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after two men inside a car opened fire on the agents Friday night. One agent was shot and the other returned fire, killing one of the gunmen. The other man in the car was taken into custody. Their nationalities and ages have not been released.