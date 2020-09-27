CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Texas Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 6-Year-Old Boy

    WORST NIGHTMARE EVER

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    McIntyre Family Benefit Page

    The death of a 6-year-old boy from a rare brain-eating amoeba he likely contracted in a splash pool in Lake Jackson, Texas, is what prompted officials to warn tens of thousands of people to only use local water for flushing toilets. Josiah McIntyre died on Sept. 8 from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, which is caused by the amoeba naegleria fowleri. Tests also found the brain-eating amoeba in a splash pad, spigot, and water hose at the boy’s home. McIntyre’s mother Maria Castillo said at a benefit for him over the weekend that he was an active little boy. “He was a really good big brother. He just loved and cared about a lot of people,” she said. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued an urgent advisory warning people not to use tap water for anything but toilets until the foreseeable future.

    Read it at ABC Channel 13