Texas Chief Admits Cops Made ‘Wrong Decision’ Not to Storm Uvalde Classroom

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw admitted Friday that cops made the “wrong decision” by not immediately storming the classroom where Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was slaughtering children and teachers.

“From the benefit of hindsight, from where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” he said Friday. “It was the wrong decision, period, there’s no excuse for that.”

McCraw said officers treated the situation as if they were dealing with a “barricaded subject,” giving them time to retrieve keys to the classroom and wait for further backup with tactical equipment. But in reality, it was still an active-shooter situation, with kids in the room who “clearly” remained at risk, he said.

“From what we know, there should have been an entry as soon as you can,” he said. “When there’s an active shooter the rules change, it’s no longer a barricaded subject, we don’t have time.”

McCraw read aloud summaries of desperate 911 calls made from inside the school as more than a dozen officers crowded a hallway outside the classroom where Ramos committed his massacre. At 12:03 p.m.—more than 25 minutes after the first cops arrived—an unidentified person from inside the school called for help, whispering that she was in room 112.

At 12:10 p.m., that person called again to say that “multiple” people had been killed. At 12:16, she called again to say “eight to nine students” were still alive. Several more calls were made pleading for help, including a call at 12:47 p.m. in which someone urged dispatchers to “please send the police now.” It wasn’t until 12:50 p.m. that tactical units stormed the classroom, killing Ramos.

McCraw provided a more detailed timeline of the police response, including confirming that officers were on the scene two minutes after Ramos started firing at the school—but he revealed that the agonizing wait to storm the classroom was one hour and 15 minutes, even longer than first thought.

McCraw said Ramos crashed his truck outside the school at 11:27 a.m. and shot at two people outside a funeral home across the road. By 11:31 a.m. he was in the school carpark and firing at the school—around the same time a teacher called 911 to report the crash and a man with a gun, McCraw said.

An armed officer with the Uvalde school district was not on site but heard the 911 call and sped to the school to “what he thought was a man with a gun at back of the school but [it] turned out to be a teacher,” McCraw said.

“He drove right by the suspect who was hunkered down by a vehicle where he began shooting at the school,” he added.

By 11:33 a.m., Ramos had entered the school via a backdoor that a teacher had left propped open minutes earlier while fetching a phone, he said.

In the space of just a few minutes, the majority of shots were fired. “Hundreds of rounds were pumped into the classrooms,” he said.

During this time, at 11:35 a.m., three Uvalde cops arrived quickly followed by four more local officers. But they were fired upon so they called for backup. By 12:15 p.m. there were officers from the Border Patrol’s elite BORTAC unit and another 19 local officers crowded in the hallway

McCraw said that, after the initial burst of hundreds of rounds, the gunfire had only become sporadic so officers mistakenly thought Ramos was barricading himself in from cops. “The belief was there may not be anyone living at that point,” he said.

It wasn’t until 12:50 p.m. that they stormed the door using keys they got from a janitor because because the interconnected classrooms were locked.

“What do I say to the parents? I don’t have anything to say to the parents, other than what happened. We are not here to defend what happened, we are here to report the facts so they have the facts,” he said. “If I thought it would help, I would apologize.”