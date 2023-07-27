Texas Teachers Fired for Attending Drag Show in Their Own Time
‘TREATED LIKE CRIMINALS’
Kristi Maris had taught at a Houston-area Christian school for 19 years—but that didn’t mean anything when the school abruptly axed her for attending a drag show during her time off. According to local reports, Maris went with a co-worker and her daughter to a drag show on July 13, and posted some photos from the event on Facebook the following day. Shortly after, her employer, First Baptist Academy, called to let her know she’d been fired. The school tossed Maris and the co-worker for allegedly violating a section of the school’s manual requiring teachers to “act in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in my community,” according to local TV station KTRK. “I feel like we were treated like criminals,” Maris told the station.