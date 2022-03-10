Congressional Aide Alleges Dallas Cowboys Owner Is Secretly Her Father
‘MONEY FOR SILENCE’
A North Texas woman has sued the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, alleging that the oil-tycoon-turned-sports-tycoon is her biological father. In court documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News, Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old congressional aide, alleges that she was born in 1996 after her mother and Jones had an affair. Jones, who was married to another woman at the time, established a legal arrangement that would exchange “money for silence,” the suit claims. Davis alleges he agreed to financially support her and her mom unless they revealed his identity, and Davis was barred from ever trying to prove his paternity. The court documents claim that in the agreement, Jones was listed as a “putative father,” which means he legally denied his biological association with Davis despite the financial arrangement. Davis is asking the court to agree that she should not be bound to her parents’ agreement, should not risk losing the money, and that such arrangements should not be permissible.