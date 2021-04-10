CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Goes ‘Off the Grid’ After Debilitating Eye Surgery
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) announced on Saturday that he will “off the grid for the next few weeks” following surgery that has left him temporarily blind. Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL officer, lost one eye after an explosion in Afghanistan, and suffered a “cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina” in the other. He started noticing dark spots in his vision recently and discovered that his retina was detaching—“a terrifying prognosis for someone with one eye,” he wrote. Crenshaw had eye surgery on Friday that will leave him blind for a month. “I have to be face-down for the next week or so, unable to see anything,” he said.