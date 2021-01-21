Texas Republican Congressman Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Lung Cancer Battle
Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a statement. Wright, 67, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019, and was hospitalized for the illness late last year. “I have been in quarantine since Friday and will continue to quarantine until my doctors and medical professionals give me the okay to return to work,” Wright said in the statement. “I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay.” Wright is the eighth member of Congress to test positive for the virus following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, spurred on by baseless allegations that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Wright was among the House Republicans to vote to object to certifying Pennsylvania and Arizona’s electoral votes.