CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Texas Conservatives Claim ‘Victory’ After Restaurant Axes NYE Drag Show
CAVING
Read it at Star Telegram
A Texas restaurant has axed a planned New Year’s Eve drag show after the event sparked right-wing rage on social media. The Piaf Kitchen + Wine + Bar said in a social media post it canceled the event both “for the safety of our Performers, and Staff, and for a pleasurable experience for our Guests ... to ensure a more universally enjoyable and safe experience for everyone.” True Texas Project tea party group leader Julie McCarty claimed “victory” over the cancelation. “Way to go citizens and city council! And thank you to Piaf's for hearing our concern,” she wrote on social media.