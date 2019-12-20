CHEAT SHEET
    Texas Cop Indicted for Murder in Shooting of Atatiana Jefferson

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Handout/Reuters

    The former Texas police officer accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson was indicted for murder on Friday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

    A Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean after he was charged with murder in October, meaning that the case will go to trial—though a trial date has not yet been announced. “Atatiana’s family is relived but remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away. Keep pushing,” an attorney for Jefferson's family, Lee Merritt, said in a statement.

    Dean and another officer were conducting a search outside of Jefferson's home in mid-October after a neighbor called for a welfare check. At the time, Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. The nephew told authorities that Jefferson grabbed a gun and approached a window after hearing noises outside. Footage from Dean’s body camera shows him turning towards a window, yelling at Jefferson to put her hands up, and then firing shots within seconds.

