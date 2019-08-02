CHEAT SHEET
Texas Cop Kills Woman While Trying to Shoot a Dog
A woman has been killed after Texas cop tried to shoot a loose dog and struck her instead. The Arlington Police Department said the officer was checking on a woman who was said to be passed out in a grassy area when an untethered dog “began to run toward the officer while barking.” The department said in a statement: “The officer retreated backward from the running dog while drawing his duty firearm. The officer discharged his firearm multiple times toward the dog... After the shots were fired, the woman yelled out, and it was apparent she was injured.” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram identified the woman as Margarita Brooks, 30. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead after apparently being hit by the officer’s gunfire. The statement didn’t say whether or not the dog was killed.