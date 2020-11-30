Texas Cops Pull Over Car, Find Dead Girlfriend in the Trunk
‘SHE DIDN’T DESERVE THIS’
A week ago, Briana Johnson posted photos on Facebook of herself and Victor Campbell Jr. with the caption “Date night.” Now she’s dead and he’s under arrest—after Texas police found her body in the trunk of the car he was driving when they pulled him over for speeding. Campbell, 35, has been charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and driving while intoxicated while investigators await autopsy results to determine the cause of Johnson’s death. ABC 13 reports that authorities have security video that shows Campbell backing up Johnson’s car to a Houston apartment and loading the 28-year-old Southern Texas University grad’s body into the trunk early Saturday. In a GoFundMe post, the victim’s aunt wrote, “She didn't deserve this and we will never understand it.”