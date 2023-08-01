Texas County Votes to Restrict Access to ‘Objectionable’ Library Books
NOVEL IDEA
A Texas county voted to restrict access to books considered “explicit” or “objectionable” in its public libraries to anyone under the age of 18. The new restrictions in Montgomery County will apply to works containing LGBTQ themes, according to KHOU 11. At a July 11 meeting of the commissioner’s court, one person said the books were “really an agenda to sexualize our children at a young age” while another expressed dismay at the lack of availability for books featuring conservative themes. “I was not able to find one book on the traditional conservative Christian view of gender,” Michele Nuckolls said. As well as restricting allegedly “objectionable” works, the county approved the expansion of more conservative books with the aim of achieving “balance” in the library system.